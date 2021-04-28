Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.87% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ULCC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Frontier Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Frontier Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on Frontier Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Frontier Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Frontier Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of Frontier Group stock opened at $20.99 on Monday. Frontier Group has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $21.98.

In related news, CFO James G. Dempsey sold 97,447 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $1,851,493.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,486. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Salas Pineda sold 2,694 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $51,186.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $972,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,942,503 shares of company stock valued at $359,907,557 over the last quarter.

About Frontier Group

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 110 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. As of December 31, 2020, it had a fleet of 104 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 4 A319ceos, 19 A320ceos, 60 A320neos, and 21 A321ceos.

