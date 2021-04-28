Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.10% from the stock’s current price.

ULCC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Frontier Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Frontier Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Frontier Group in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Get Frontier Group alerts:

Shares of ULCC opened at $20.99 on Monday. Frontier Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $21.98.

In other Frontier Group news, SVP Howard Diamond sold 49,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $931,114.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,394 shares in the company, valued at $406,486. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Frontier Holdings Compa Indigo sold 18,765,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $356,553,354.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,942,503 shares of company stock worth $359,907,557.

About Frontier Group

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 110 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. As of December 31, 2020, it had a fleet of 104 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 4 A319ceos, 19 A320ceos, 60 A320neos, and 21 A321ceos.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.