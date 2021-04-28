Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Analysts at Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ULCC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Frontier Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Frontier Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Frontier Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Frontier Group in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Frontier Group in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Get Frontier Group alerts:

Shares of Frontier Group stock opened at $20.99 on Monday. Frontier Group has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $21.98.

In other Frontier Group news, major shareholder Frontier Holdings Compa Indigo sold 18,765,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $356,553,354.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James G. Dempsey sold 97,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $1,851,493.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,394 shares in the company, valued at $406,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,942,503 shares of company stock worth $359,907,557 in the last ninety days.

Frontier Group Company Profile

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 110 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. As of December 31, 2020, it had a fleet of 104 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 4 A319ceos, 19 A320ceos, 60 A320neos, and 21 A321ceos.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.