FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Increases Dividend to $0.27 Per Share

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the bank on Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This is a positive change from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

FS Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 95.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ FSBW opened at $68.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.96. FS Bancorp has a 1 year low of $32.51 and a 1 year high of $73.62. The firm has a market cap of $287.84 million, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.27.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.91. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 16.29%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FS Bancorp will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FSBW shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on FS Bancorp from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

