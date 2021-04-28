FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FS KKR Capital Corp. II is a business development company. It is focused on providing customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. FS KKR Capital Corp. II is based in PHILADELPHIA. “

Shares of FSKR opened at $20.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.88 and a 200-day moving average of $17.94. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a one year low of $11.64 and a one year high of $20.90.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.64 million. As a group, analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. II will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investment House LLC boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 15,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 21,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 240,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 51,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

About FS KKR Capital Corp. II

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

