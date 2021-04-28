FUNToken (FUN) Reaches One Day Volume of $9.90 Million

FUNToken (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 28th. One FUNToken coin can now be bought for about $0.0327 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FUNToken has a market capitalization of $336.28 million and approximately $9.90 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FUNToken has traded down 7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.12 or 0.00065644 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00020105 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $475.22 or 0.00863563 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.97 or 0.00065365 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.25 or 0.00096759 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,353.31 or 0.07910770 BTC.

FUNToken Profile

FUNToken (CRYPTO:FUN) is a coin. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 coins and its circulating supply is 10,298,879,189 coins. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech.

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

FUNToken Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUNToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FUNToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

