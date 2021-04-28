Furucombo (COMBO) Trading Down 0.1% This Week

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 27th. One Furucombo coin can currently be bought for about $1.92 or 0.00003492 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Furucombo has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. Furucombo has a market capitalization of $8.72 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Furucombo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.08 or 0.00061986 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.81 or 0.00277924 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004484 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $576.06 or 0.01047715 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00027155 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $389.62 or 0.00708632 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,933.87 or 0.99912023 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Furucombo Coin Profile

Furucombo launched on December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,542,188 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo.

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Buying and Selling Furucombo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Furucombo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Furucombo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Furucombo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Furucombo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.