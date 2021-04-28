Future (LON:FUTR) Hits New 52-Week High at $2,386.00

Future plc (LON:FUTR) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,386 ($31.17) and last traded at GBX 2,370.18 ($30.97), with a volume of 10892 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,338 ($30.55).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FUTR. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Future from GBX 1,974 ($25.79) to GBX 2,066 ($26.99) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Future presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,880.25 ($24.57).

Get Future alerts:

The company has a market cap of £2.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.83, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,026.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,904.09.

Future Company Profile (LON:FUTR)

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Future Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.