FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Peloton Interactive, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:PTON)

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note issued on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.41. Wedbush also issued estimates for Peloton Interactive’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PTON. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.81.

Shares of PTON stock opened at $102.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,462.00 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.87. Peloton Interactive has a 1 year low of $29.64 and a 1 year high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 5,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.38, for a total transaction of $767,555.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,472.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total value of $1,587,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 268,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,433,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 493,057 shares of company stock valued at $57,396,371 over the last 90 days. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

