FY2021 EPS Estimates for Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for Anglo American in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the mining company will earn $3.41 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.46. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Anglo American’s FY2022 earnings at $2.87 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.94 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.14 EPS.

Get Anglo American alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on NGLOY. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Anglo American from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Anglo American presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Anglo American stock opened at $22.40 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $61.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.05. Anglo American has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $22.58.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.