FY2021 EPS Estimates for East Japan Railway Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:EJPRY)

East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for East Japan Railway in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.77) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.75). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for East Japan Railway’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

EJPRY opened at $11.58 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.06. East Japan Railway has a 12-month low of $8.61 and a 12-month high of $13.54.

About East Japan Railway

East Japan Railway Company operates as a passenger railway company in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Transportation, Retail & Services, Real Estate & Hotels, and Others segments. It offers passenger railway, freight, bus transportation, travel agency, warehousing, financial, computer-related data, and casualty insurance and other agency services.

