FY2022 Earnings Estimate for OBIC Co.,Ltd. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:OBIIF)

OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for OBIC Co.,Ltd. in a report released on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Sato now anticipates that the company will earn $4.46 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.40. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OBIC Co.,Ltd.’s FY2023 earnings at $4.93 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.37 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised OBIC Co.,Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

OTCMKTS OBIIF opened at $209.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $209.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.16. OBIC Co.,Ltd. has a 1-year low of $209.00 and a 1-year high of $209.00.

About OBIC Co.,Ltd.

OBIC Co,Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides system integration, system support, office automation, and package software services. The company offers system integration services, including developing ERP software products to provide integrated administrative systems comprising personnel, payroll, working condition management, marketing, and production systems, as well as related training courses.

