FY2022 Earnings Forecast for iCAD, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:ICAD)

iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for iCAD in a report issued on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley analyst A. D’silva now expects that the technology company will earn $0.15 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.14. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

ICAD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on iCAD from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on iCAD in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on iCAD in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on iCAD in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. iCAD currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.63.

ICAD opened at $18.25 on Tuesday. iCAD has a 1-year low of $8.32 and a 1-year high of $21.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $454.75 million, a PE ratio of -19.21 and a beta of 1.30.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.00 million. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 55.84% and a negative net margin of 67.61%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of iCAD during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of iCAD by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. bought a new position in shares of iCAD during the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of iCAD by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of iCAD by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.82% of the company’s stock.

About iCAD

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which provides automated, consistent, and standardized density assessment.

