FY2022 EPS Estimates for Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA) Boosted by Cormark

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA) – Stock analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.09.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$7.25 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

AYA stock traded up C$0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$7.09. 55,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,978. Aya Gold & Silver has a 52 week low of C$1.95 and a 52 week high of C$7.25. The firm has a market cap of C$668.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 5.79.

Aya Gold & Silver Company Profile

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mining properties in Morocco. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

