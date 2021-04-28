FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Telecom Italia in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dellis now expects that the company will earn $0.67 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.58. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Telecom Italia’s FY2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

TIIAY has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telecom Italia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays upgraded shares of Telecom Italia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telecom Italia in a research report on Monday.

TIIAY opened at $5.38 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.61. Telecom Italia has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $5.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.25.

About Telecom Italia

Telecom Italia SpA engages in the provision of telecommunication and Internet services, digital contents, and cloud services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations. The Domestic segment includes operations in Italy for voice and data services on fixed and mobile networks for retail and wholesale customers, the international wholesale through Telecom Italia Sparkle, and products and services for information technology through the Olivetti group.

