FY2025 EPS Estimates for Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) Boosted by MKM Partners

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) – Stock analysts at MKM Partners raised their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Cimarex Energy in a report issued on Thursday, April 22nd. MKM Partners analyst J. Gerdes now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $9.56 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $9.30. MKM Partners has a “Buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $434.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.94 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 104.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Scotiabank raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.72.

NYSE:XEC opened at $63.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.41 and a 200-day moving average of $45.79. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of -3.10, a PEG ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. Cimarex Energy has a one year low of $21.65 and a one year high of $69.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.73%.

In other news, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $921,450.00. Also, CFO G Mark Burford sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $335,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,716,064.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,451 shares of company stock worth $1,683,447 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XEC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

