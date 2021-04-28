Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $116.42

Galliford Try Holdings PLC (LON:GFRD)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 116.42 ($1.52) and traded as high as GBX 125.10 ($1.63). Galliford Try shares last traded at GBX 123.90 ($1.62), with a volume of 288,828 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 128.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 116.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of £137.59 million and a PE ratio of 0.52.

Get Galliford Try alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a GBX 1.20 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from Galliford Try’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Galliford Try’s payout ratio is 0.42%.

Galliford Try Company Profile (LON:GFRD)

Galliford Try Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction business in the United Kingdom. The company's Building division works with private and public sector clients in health, education, and defense. Its Infrastructure division carries out civil engineering projects in the highways and environment sectors.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Galliford Try Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galliford Try and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.