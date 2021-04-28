Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) Shares Gap Down to $141.12

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $141.12, but opened at $137.43. Garmin shares last traded at $136.33, with a volume of 4,995 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GRMN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Garmin from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Garmin from $107.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $26.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.02.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.34. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,014 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.90, for a total transaction of $382,476.60. Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 2,214 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total value of $282,838.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,931 shares of company stock worth $2,033,475 in the last ninety days. 22.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Garmin by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 190,827 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $22,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,483,738 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $177,544,000 after buying an additional 17,697 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter valued at $1,116,000. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 7,490.0% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 260,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,225,000 after buying an additional 257,507 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,936 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after buying an additional 9,863 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

