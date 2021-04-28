Gecina SA (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Gecina SA (OTCMKTS:GECFF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $162.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GECFF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Gecina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gecina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Gecina in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gecina in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gecina in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

OTCMKTS:GECFF opened at $144.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $142.02 and its 200-day moving average is $144.64. Gecina has a 52-week low of $112.02 and a 52-week high of $159.40.

Gecina Company Profile

Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 20 billion euros at end-June 2020.

