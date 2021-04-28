Gem Diamonds Limited (LON:GEMD) Insider Sells £15,686.24 in Stock

Gem Diamonds Limited (LON:GEMD) insider Clifford Thomas Elphick sold 23,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.89), for a total transaction of £15,686.24 ($20,494.17).

Clifford Thomas Elphick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 4th, Clifford Thomas Elphick sold 105,041 shares of Gem Diamonds stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 46 ($0.60), for a total value of £48,318.86 ($63,128.90).

GEMD opened at GBX 66 ($0.86) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £92.45 million and a P/E ratio of 9.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 67.34 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 49.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. Gem Diamonds Limited has a 12-month low of GBX 23 ($0.30) and a 12-month high of GBX 77.40 ($1.01).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Gem Diamonds from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 62 ($0.81) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Gem Diamonds from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 77 ($1.01) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Gem Diamonds Company Profile

Gem Diamonds Limited operates diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the LetÂeng mine located in the located in the Maluti Mountains of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

