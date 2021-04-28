Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC) in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $400.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Generac from $310.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Generac from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Generac from $250.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $213.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $327.08.

Get Generac alerts:

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $331.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $321.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.50, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Generac has a 52-week low of $90.30 and a 52-week high of $364.00.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. Generac had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $761.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.77 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Generac will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.85, for a total transaction of $1,649,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 28,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.42, for a total value of $9,424,631.16. Insiders sold 39,480 shares of company stock valued at $13,322,515 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 303.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,078,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,169,000 after buying an additional 810,716 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Generac by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,343,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,442,679,000 after acquiring an additional 719,895 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter valued at about $136,036,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Generac by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,022,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,560,000 after purchasing an additional 514,998 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter worth about $46,351,000. Institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.