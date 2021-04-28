General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Bought by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co boosted its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in General Mills were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $293,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $2,227,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth $2,663,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS opened at $60.54 on Wednesday. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.96 and a fifty-two week high of $66.14. The company has a market capitalization of $36.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other General Mills news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 10,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $675,306.24. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 90,630 shares in the company, valued at $5,633,560.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 10,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $662,379.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,396 shares of company stock valued at $4,496,653. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.27.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

