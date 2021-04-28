Genesis Vision (GVT) Hits One Day Volume of $2.71 Million

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. In the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded 13% lower against the dollar. Genesis Vision has a total market capitalization of $38.46 million and approximately $2.71 million worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Genesis Vision coin can currently be bought for about $8.69 or 0.00015788 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.12 or 0.00065644 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00020105 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $475.22 or 0.00863563 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.97 or 0.00065365 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.25 or 0.00096759 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,353.31 or 0.07910770 BTC.

About Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision is a coin. It was first traded on October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 coins and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 coins. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision.

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions. “

