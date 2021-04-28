Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $121.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday. Argus upped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Sunday.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 6,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPC traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.69. 1,005,420 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 853,840. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.05 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.23. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $67.12 and a one year high of $124.75.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.29%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

