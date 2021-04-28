Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Bought by Marino Stram & Associates LLC

Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,457,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,771,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $177,878,000 after acquiring an additional 195,329 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 614,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,668,000 after acquiring an additional 183,224 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 310,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,185,000 after buying an additional 145,780 shares during the period. Finally, London & Capital Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,425,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

NYSE GPC traded up $1.01 on Wednesday, reaching $124.17. The company had a trading volume of 6,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,911. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.91 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.33 and its 200 day moving average is $104.26. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $67.12 and a 52-week high of $123.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.815 per share. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.29%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GPC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus lifted their target price on Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.67.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.