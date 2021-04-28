George Weston (TSE:WN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $99.42

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$99.42 and traded as high as C$112.56. George Weston shares last traded at C$111.86, with a volume of 75,286 shares.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of George Weston from C$107.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Scotiabank raised their target price on George Weston from C$115.00 to C$117.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on George Weston from C$130.00 to C$134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on George Weston from C$122.00 to C$131.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

Get George Weston alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$16.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$108.60 and a 200-day moving average price of C$99.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.53.

George Weston (TSE:WN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.87 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$13.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.40 billion. On average, research analysts expect that George Weston Limited will post 8.2499999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other George Weston news, Senior Officer Gordon Andrew Mcdonald Currie sold 2,059 shares of George Weston stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$100.96, for a total transaction of C$207,874.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,988 shares in the company, valued at C$2,219,886.49. Also, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 4,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$108.92, for a total value of C$445,137.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at C$1,143,612.75. Insiders sold a total of 50,161 shares of company stock valued at $5,362,545 in the last quarter.

George Weston Company Profile (TSE:WN)

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for George Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.