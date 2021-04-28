Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Glacier Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 31.94%.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on GBCI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens began coverage on Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Glacier Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Shares of GBCI stock opened at $61.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.04. Glacier Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.05 and a 1-year high of $67.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 52.10%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GBCI. Norges Bank bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,453,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,530,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $530,499,000 after purchasing an additional 511,842 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 613,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,246,000 after purchasing an additional 305,111 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,000,306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,024,000 after purchasing an additional 293,689 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 377,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,364,000 after purchasing an additional 112,048 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.09% of the company’s stock.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

