Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.67 Per Share

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) – Equities researchers at Wedbush cut their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Global Payments in a report released on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.67 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.72. Wedbush also issued estimates for Global Payments’ Q1 2022 earnings at $2.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.91 EPS.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.04. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point downgraded Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $197.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.14.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $216.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $210.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Global Payments has a 12 month low of $153.33 and a 12 month high of $220.81. The company has a market cap of $63.89 billion, a PE ratio of 128.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Global Payments by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,871,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,518,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,616 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,495,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,830,043,000 after buying an additional 54,665 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,808,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,035,883,000 after buying an additional 325,571 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,689,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $794,726,000 after buying an additional 746,553 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Global Payments by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,312,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $713,509,000 after acquiring an additional 294,538 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director M Troy Woods sold 75,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total value of $14,740,260.55. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.07, for a total value of $99,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,893 shares in the company, valued at $4,336,346.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,645 shares of company stock valued at $23,231,757. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.