Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) PT Raised to $235.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $207.00 to $235.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $214.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.14.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments stock opened at $216.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $210.88 and a 200-day moving average of $196.31. The firm has a market cap of $63.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. Global Payments has a 1-year low of $153.33 and a 1-year high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Global Payments news, Director M Troy Woods sold 75,727 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total value of $14,740,260.55. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.07, for a total transaction of $99,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,893 shares in the company, valued at $4,336,346.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,645 shares of company stock worth $23,231,757 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.