Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) Now Covered by Analysts at Aegis

Investment analysts at Aegis started coverage on shares of Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Aegis’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.71% from the stock’s current price.

SELF opened at $4.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.27. Global Self Storage has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $5.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SELF. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Self Storage in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Global Self Storage during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Self Storage by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 9,443 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Global Self Storage by 11.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Global Self Storage by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.11% of the company’s stock.

Global Self Storage Company Profile

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.

