Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NYSEARCA:BOTZ) Shares Down 1.1%

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NYSEARCA:BOTZ)’s share price fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $34.97 and last traded at $35.02. 604,424 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 979,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.40.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.05.

Read More: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.