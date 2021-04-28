Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Trading Up 14.1%

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)’s share price was up 14.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.07 and last traded at $1.05. Approximately 199,700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 39,251,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.92.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GSAT shares. TheStreet downgraded Globalstar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Globalstar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $0.55 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.28 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.32.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $33.17 million during the quarter. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 27.62% and a negative net margin of 98.82%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSAT. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Globalstar during the 4th quarter worth about $546,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 20,403,290 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,909,000 after acquiring an additional 482,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 1,382.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 436,037 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 406,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

About Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

