Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.86 Per Share

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Globe Life in a research note issued on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.86 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.85. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Globe Life’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.15 EPS.

GL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Globe Life from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.20.

Shares of NYSE GL opened at $102.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.06. Globe Life has a 52 week low of $62.75 and a 52 week high of $105.58.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.12). Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.1975 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This is an increase from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

In related news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $1,238,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 727,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,052,500.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth J. Matson sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.03, for a total transaction of $1,751,510.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,810,779.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 149,150 shares of company stock valued at $14,911,819. Corporate insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 59,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,675,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 30.2% during the first quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 91,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,660,000 after buying an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Globe Life

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

