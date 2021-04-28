GPM Growth Investors Inc. Invests $3.57 Million in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

GPM Growth Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 70,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,573,000. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 2.0% of GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHJ. UMA Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 66,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 8,253 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,266,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $881,000. FLC Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,670,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the period.

SCHJ stock remained flat at $$51.10 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,533. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.32. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.05 and a 1 year high of $54.98.

