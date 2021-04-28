GPM Growth Investors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

GPM Growth Investors Inc. increased its position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,950 shares during the quarter. Walker & Dunlop accounts for approximately 3.1% of GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. GPM Growth Investors Inc. owned about 0.17% of Walker & Dunlop worth $5,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WD. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Walker & Dunlop by 135.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,610,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,229,000 after purchasing an additional 926,563 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the 4th quarter valued at $35,362,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Walker & Dunlop by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,519,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,896,000 after purchasing an additional 352,168 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Walker & Dunlop by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,016,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,575,000 after purchasing an additional 158,294 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Walker & Dunlop by 1,418.2% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 92,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,544,000 after purchasing an additional 86,737 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WD traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $111.39. 23 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,752. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a one year low of $32.13 and a one year high of $113.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.56. The company has a current ratio of 187.94, a quick ratio of 187.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $349.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.57 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.70%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WD shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walker & Dunlop presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

In related news, CEO William M. Walker sold 66,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total value of $6,731,263.08. Also, Director E. John Rice, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total transaction of $246,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,805,009.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 105,571 shares of company stock valued at $10,660,221. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

