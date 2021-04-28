Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) Given a €27.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) received a €27.00 ($31.76) target price from research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on Grand City Properties and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on Grand City Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.80 ($30.35) price target on Grand City Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on Grand City Properties and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €24.43 ($28.74).

Shares of FRA:GYC opened at €22.42 ($26.38) on Wednesday. Grand City Properties has a fifty-two week low of €16.61 ($19.54) and a fifty-two week high of €20.14 ($23.69). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €21.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €20.81.

Grand City Properties Company Profile

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

