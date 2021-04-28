Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Graphic Packaging’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock opened at $18.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 36.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Graphic Packaging has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $18.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GPK. UBS Group began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

