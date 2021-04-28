GravityCoin Market Capitalization Tops $193,060.21 (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded up 31.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. One GravityCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0345 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GravityCoin has a total market cap of $193,060.21 and $121.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GravityCoin has traded 138.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.45 or 0.00061080 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $150.15 or 0.00274159 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004428 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $569.18 or 0.01039267 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00025763 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $390.53 or 0.00713070 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $54,736.69 or 0.99943045 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

GravityCoin Coin Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 5,594,163 coins. The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GravityCoin is www.gravitycoin.io. GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here. GravityCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@gravitycoin.

Buying and Selling GravityCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GravityCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GravityCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

