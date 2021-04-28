Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $18.33

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.33 and traded as high as $18.76. Gray Television shares last traded at $18.76, with a volume of 101 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.28.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter. Gray Television had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th.

About Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A)

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

