Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPOR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPOR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 677.67 ($8.85).

GPOR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.15) price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.15) price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

GPOR stock traded down GBX 9 ($0.12) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 697 ($9.11). 268,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,322. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.77 billion and a PE ratio of -12.13. Great Portland Estates has a 52 week low of GBX 536.30 ($7.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 727.80 ($9.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.43, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 689.24 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 660.05.

About Great Portland Estates

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

