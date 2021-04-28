Great-West Lifeco (GWO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.78 per share for the quarter.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$16.86 billion during the quarter.

GWO stock opened at C$35.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.63, a current ratio of 15.84 and a quick ratio of 13.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$33.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$30.83. Great-West Lifeco has a 52-week low of C$19.13 and a 52-week high of C$35.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.438 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.23%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$36.50 price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$36.00 price objective (down from C$37.00) on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Great-West Lifeco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$31.80.

In other news, Senior Officer Bradley John Fedorchuk bought 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$27.16 per share, with a total value of C$86,904.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$108,059.69. Also, Senior Officer Paul Mahon bought 35,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$27.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$958,659.75. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 197,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,376,261.65. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 417,546 shares of company stock valued at $13,638,420.

About Great-West Lifeco

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

