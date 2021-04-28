Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Stake Decreased by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 25.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,159 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GDOT. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Green Dot alerts:

NYSE:GDOT opened at $45.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 50.12 and a beta of 0.95. Green Dot Co. has a 12 month low of $27.32 and a 12 month high of $64.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.42.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.13. Green Dot had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $284.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Green Dot Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on GDOT. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Green Dot from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities lowered shares of Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Osher sold 72,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total transaction of $3,327,888.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,184 shares in the company, valued at $190,790.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total transaction of $27,255.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,510,498.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 293,993 shares of company stock worth $14,242,497 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of General Purpose Reloadable cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and payroll debit cards.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.