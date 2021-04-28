Greenhill & Co., Inc. (GHL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect Greenhill & Co., Inc. to post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $1.30. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a negative return on equity of 38.14% and a negative net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $140.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.70 million. On average, analysts expect Greenhill & Co., Inc. to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock opened at $19.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.38, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.58. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $7.82 and a one year high of $19.80. The stock has a market cap of $378.53 million, a PE ratio of -30.79 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities upgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

In related news, President David Wyles sold 63,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $949,580.48. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 63,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,580.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Ferro bought 4,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.50 per share, for a total transaction of $61,538.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

