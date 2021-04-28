GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. operates as a franchised hotel operator. It operates business chain hotels, serviced apartments, shell inns and hostels. The company’s properties include GreenTree Eastern Hotel, GreenTree Inn, GreenTree Alliance Hotel and Vatica Hotel. GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is based in Shanghai, China. “

Get GreenTree Hospitality Group alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

NYSE:GHG traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $13.25. 20,887 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,470. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.79. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a 12 month low of $11.36 and a 12 month high of $15.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.10.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.10). GreenTree Hospitality Group had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 17.60%. As a group, research analysts predict that GreenTree Hospitality Group will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 96,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $369,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $679,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 14,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 26,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 8,967 shares during the last quarter.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Company Profile

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree brand in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 34 leased-and-operated hotels; and had franchised-and-managed hotels network consisting of 3,957 hotels with 290,026 rooms in operation covering 339 cities in China, and an additional 949 hotels with 68,522 rooms that were contracted for or under development.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GreenTree Hospitality Group (GHG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GreenTree Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenTree Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.