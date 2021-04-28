Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 3,518 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 127,960 shares.The stock last traded at $14.68 and had previously closed at $14.41.

Several analysts have recently commented on GDYN shares. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grid Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.17.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.37.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $30.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.20 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Grid Dynamics news, VP Stan Klimoff sold 9,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $141,778.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,979 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,174.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Max Martynov sold 3,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $52,126.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 234,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,172,475.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,233 shares of company stock valued at $283,020 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,469,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,822,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 213.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 52,262 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 46,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 20,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

