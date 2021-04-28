Ground Rents Income Fund Plc Announces Dividend of GBX 0.99 (LON:GRIO)

Ground Rents Income Fund Plc (LON:GRIO) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.99 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:GRIO remained flat at $GBX 74.75 ($0.98) on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 864 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,602. The stock has a market cap of £72.51 million and a P/E ratio of -30.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 71.65 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 69.96. Ground Rents Income Fund has a 1 year low of GBX 60 ($0.78) and a 1 year high of GBX 91.91 ($1.20).

Get Ground Rents Income Fund alerts:

Ground Rents Income Fund Company Profile

Ground Rents Income Fund PLC is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Braemar Estates (Residential) Ltd, Asset Management Arm. The firm invest in long dated United Kingdom ground rents. It acquire a portfolio of freeholds and head leases, offering the potential for income generation from ground rents, that is both secure and hedged against inflation, and the potential for capital growth from active asset management.

Recommended Story: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Ground Rents Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ground Rents Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.