Grove Bank & Trust Cuts Stock Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Grove Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,667 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in SAP were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SAP. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SAP during the third quarter valued at about $6,555,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 5.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,916 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 38.4% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 9,411 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the third quarter worth about $11,596,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the third quarter worth about $3,943,000.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $142.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $175.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. SAP SE has a one year low of $104.64 and a one year high of $169.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. SAP had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that SAP SE will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $2.189 dividend. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $1.70. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. SAP’s payout ratio is currently 31.09%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SAP shares. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of SAP from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of SAP from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.33.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

