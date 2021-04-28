Grove Bank & Trust Makes New Investment in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,200 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 6,467 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 101,810 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $12,707,000 after acquiring an additional 16,683 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth $3,818,000. RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 11,983 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 925,822 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $115,552,000 after purchasing an additional 214,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

NXPI opened at $203.40 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $89.10 and a 12-month high of $216.43. The company has a market cap of $56.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -383.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. On average, analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.563 dividend. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.99%.

In related news, Director Josef Kaeser sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.63, for a total transaction of $2,979,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,750,338.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Reed David sold 28,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total value of $5,738,915.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,545 shares in the company, valued at $521,012.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 87,241 shares of company stock worth $17,264,884. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NXPI has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $142.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Cowen lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised NXP Semiconductors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.58.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

