Grove Bank & Trust Purchases 799 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Unilever were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Unilever by 13,019.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,772,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,090,000 after acquiring an additional 18,629,110 shares during the period. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter worth about $673,353,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Unilever by 199.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,530,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,208,000 after buying an additional 4,351,317 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter worth about $364,824,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Unilever by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,301,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,612,000 after buying an additional 1,519,308 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

NYSE:UL opened at $56.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $49.75 and a 1 year high of $63.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.5139 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Unilever’s payout ratio is 71.33%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

