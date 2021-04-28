Grove Bank & Trust Raises Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 33.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in General Mills were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GIS. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,249,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,210,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in General Mills by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,217,000. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GIS. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.27.

GIS opened at $60.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.96 and a 12 month high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 10,864 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $675,306.24. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 90,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,633,560.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $98,359.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,862.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,396 shares of company stock valued at $4,496,653 in the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

